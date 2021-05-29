Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut Cimarex Energy to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.71.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,985,000 after acquiring an additional 268,743 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

