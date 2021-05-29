Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 522,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Cimpress worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $23,375,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,815 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,223 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $99.31 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.17.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

