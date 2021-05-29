Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 148,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 603,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 376,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,431,820. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

