Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) to Buy

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

VLRS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.85.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.