Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.