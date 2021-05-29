Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys 333 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $81.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

