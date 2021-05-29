Citizens National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock opened at $502.81 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

