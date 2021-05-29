Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.48 million and the lowest is $488.49 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.