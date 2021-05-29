Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the April 29th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CBLI opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 3,521.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 211,290 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs by 228.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth $61,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

