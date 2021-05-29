Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Clipper Realty worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.10 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.25). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CLPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

