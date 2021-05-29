CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,509.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $5,509.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,648,218 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

