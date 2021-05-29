CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Update

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 607,300 shares, a growth of 231.7% from the April 29th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.48 on Friday. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

