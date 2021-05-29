Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.29. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

