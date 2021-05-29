Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 393,117 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cognex worth $1,572,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognex by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.