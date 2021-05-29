Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Trimmed by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 177,524 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $50,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

