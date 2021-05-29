Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Down 93.3% in May

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the April 29th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.43. 335,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,895. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,043,000.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

