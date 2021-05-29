Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 51,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,222. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
See Also: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.