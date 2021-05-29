Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the April 29th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE RFI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 51,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,222. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

