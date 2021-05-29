Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CCTL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 16,885,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
Coin Citadel Company Profile
