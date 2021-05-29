Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the April 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,822,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CCTL remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 16,885,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Coin Citadel has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Coin Citadel alerts:

Coin Citadel Company Profile

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Coin Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Citadel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.