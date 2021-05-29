Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.70. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 34,096 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Coin Hodl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Coin Hodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coin Hodl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.