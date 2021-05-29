Comerica Bank Buys 968 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Rapid7 by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of RPD opened at $83.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

