Comerica Bank Cuts Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WCC stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.51. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $111.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock worth $7,823,190. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

