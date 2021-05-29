Comerica Bank Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonos were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sonos by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after buying an additional 391,062 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonos by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 92,264 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sonos by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The business had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

