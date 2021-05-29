Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of DSP Group worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in DSP Group by 1,347.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of DSPG opened at $15.72 on Friday. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.93.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

