Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Tredegar worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,249,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $513.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Tredegar Co. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

