Comerica Bank Sells 1,149 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aramark alerts:

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $37.35 on Friday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.