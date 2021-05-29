Comerica Bank Sells 273 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 30.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,715,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

