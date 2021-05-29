Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.01

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.01 and traded as high as C$9.97. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$9.88, with a volume of 557,402 shares.

CUF.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -5.64.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

