Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24,812.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after buying an additional 400,471 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $515,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

