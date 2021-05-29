Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 231.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $22.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.