Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $120,369.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,723 shares of company stock valued at $564,805. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

WSBF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $499.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBF. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

