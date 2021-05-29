Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 569.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,490,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.38. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

