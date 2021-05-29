Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LNG opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -292.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $85.50.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.