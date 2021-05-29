Comparing Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) & Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Argos Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARGSQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.12% -21.00% Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$134.00 million ($3.04) -6.45 Argos Therapeutics $1.90 million 0.30 -$40.57 million N/A N/A

Argos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Argos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 158.37%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Argos Therapeutics beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome. It is also developing setmelanotide, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Argos Therapeutics Company Profile

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. On November 30, 2018, Argos Therapeutics, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

