Comparing BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) & Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BCB Bancorp and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.82%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Volatility and Risk

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $125.92 million 1.99 $20.86 million $1.14 12.82 Logansport Financial $11.68 million 2.57 $3.91 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 20.23% 11.52% 0.89% Logansport Financial 41.04% N/A N/A

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BCB Bancorp pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate, one-to-four family mortgage, commercial business, small business administration, construction, home equity and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Edison, Fairfield, Hoboken, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, South Orange, River Edge, Rutherford, Union, and Woodbridge New Jersey, as well as three branches in Staten Island and Hicksville, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

