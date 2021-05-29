Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:CMP opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.