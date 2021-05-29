Condor Capital Management Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Condor Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.40. 1,039,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

