Condor Capital Management Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 6,356,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,683. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

