Condor Capital Management Purchases 6,059 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.38% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 83,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,144. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

