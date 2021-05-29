Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,492,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,286,234 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

