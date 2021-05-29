Condor Capital Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Condor Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,492,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,286,234 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.