Condor Capital Management Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $108.01. The stock had a trading volume of 393,701 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

