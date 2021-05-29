Condor Capital Management Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $98,105,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,387. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.45 and a 12 month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

