Condor Capital Management Sells 574 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.88. 1,111,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.