Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Connectome has a market capitalization of $215,588.30 and approximately $1.09 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00073849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00870609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.52 or 0.09018708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00088677 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.