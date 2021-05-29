Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Short Interest Update

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM opened at $19.40 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products. It also provides commercial loans, which include financing for equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate loans, including mortgage loans to farmers, owners of multi-family investment properties, developers, and owners of commercial real estate; residential real estate loans comprising one to four family residential real estate and home equity loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured loans.

