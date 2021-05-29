Content Neutrality Network (CNN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,870.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $86,870.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00075349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.99 or 0.00874041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.03 or 0.09187863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00090423 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

