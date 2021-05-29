ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $42,855.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016747 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00206823 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001149 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,726,347 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

