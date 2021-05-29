Contrasting Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -5.09, suggesting that its share price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $5.09 billion 11.82 $560.87 million $3.37 68.33 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 3.57 -$13.91 million N/A N/A

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dassault Systèmes and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 4 6 0 2.33 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 12.42% 16.37% 6.49% Data443 Risk Mitigation -208.18% N/A -148.08%

Summary

Dassault Systèmes beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. The company also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software for collaboration and 3D product content creation for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. Further, the company provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services through distributors and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy business in the United States. The company offers ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices; DATAEXPRESS, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product for various organizations; ArcMail, an email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; ClassiDocs, a data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance; ClassiDocs for Blockchain, which provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and DataExpress Open platform, a secure managed file transfer solutions for open platforms. It also provides Data443 Global Privacy Manager, the privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform; Resilient Access, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; the CCPA Framework WordPress plugin that enables organizations of various sizes to comply with the CCPA privacy framework; FileFacets, a Software-as-a-Service platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; the GDPR Framework WordPress plugin, which enables organizations to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks; and IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

