Contrasting Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of JetBlue Airways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Frontier Group and JetBlue Airways’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways $2.96 billion 2.15 -$1.35 billion ($5.68) -3.54

Frontier Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JetBlue Airways.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and JetBlue Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A JetBlue Airways -63.83% -49.78% -14.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and JetBlue Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 JetBlue Airways 2 3 10 0 2.53

Frontier Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. JetBlue Airways has a consensus price target of $21.31, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than JetBlue Airways.

Summary

Frontier Group beats JetBlue Airways on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a strategic partnership with American Airlines Group Inc. to create connectivity for travelers in the Northeast. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Long Island City, New York.

