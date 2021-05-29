Contrasting Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SM Energy pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SM Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and SM Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 8 9 0 2.24 SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $25.47, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. SM Energy has a consensus target price of $13.06, indicating a potential downside of 34.39%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than SM Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 6.15, suggesting that its stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SM Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.49 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.64 SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.08 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -86.52

SM Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Occidental Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -85.93% -29.82% -3.67% SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SM Energy beats Occidental Petroleum on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The company's Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

