Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.